Virginia Beach Police investigate report of armed home invasion

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police got a call about a reported home invasion Monday around 11:30 p.m.

The victim reported opening the door after hearing a knock. Three men entered the home and the resident reported one of them displayed a handgun. The three men then rummaged through the house and fled the scene after getting items.

Police said the incident happened in the 4700 block of Broad Street and no injuries were reported.

The only description provided by the victim was for one black male, 5’9” to 5’10” tall, thin build with a dark hoodie.

Police are actively investigating the incident. If you have any information for call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.