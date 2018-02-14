TSA enhances screening procedures for carry-on items nationwide

NORFOLK, Va. – The Transportation Security Administration has enhanced screening procedures for carry-on items at airports nationwide.

Travelers must remove all personal electronic devices larger than a cell phone from carry-on bags and put them in a bin with nothing above or below them.

This procedure will allow for a clear x-ray image to ensure that an explosive device is not concealed.

Norfolk International Airport said the new procedures are designed to ‘address the current terror threat by raising the baseline of aviation security.’

TSA Pre Check travelers are exempt from this additional screening.