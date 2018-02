PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police have located a missing man who has Alzheimer’s disease.

Detectives said 83-year-old Lenwood Green was last seen Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Walgreens Pharmacy on 600 Frederick Blvd.

Green left his home in the 2600 block of Ash Street driving a blue 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe with the Virginia license plate VVT-2273. No one had heard from him since.