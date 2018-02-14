× Norfolk Mayor Alexander meets with President Trump

NORFOLK, Va. – Mayor Kenny Alexander is meeting with President Trump at the White House on Wednesday afternoon.

The meeting will discuss the Opportunity Zones program, which is part of the recent tax bill passed in Congress. The program is a tax program with the goal of creating private investment in lower income areas.

The meeting is meant to discuss how the program could help cities like Norfolk, as well as the cities of other mayors who will be there.

The meeting begins at 2:15 pm, according to the White House schedule.

Norfolk City Council members recently voted to begin revitalizing the St. Paul’s area near downtown. With the vote, the city will begin the process of tearing down the older public housing and replace it with mixed-income housing. There are still several hurdles to cross before any construction begins.

