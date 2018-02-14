Norfolk church holding drive-thru Ash Wednesday service

NORFOLK, Va. – Have no time to head to a full Ash Wednesday service at church? Ghent United Methodist Church is holding an “Ashes on the Go” drive-thru service in their parking lot.

The pastor will be marking believers with the sign of the cross in ashes from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Last year, Pastor Melody Tanner said she thought delivering ashes in the parking lot would be a good way to reach more people.

Ash Wednesday marks the first day of the Christian period of fasting and reflection called Lent.

In recognition of Valentine’s Day, participants will also receive a piece of chocolate.