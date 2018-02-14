Newport News Police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting girlfriend

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department announced Wednesday that it has arrested a suspect accused of sexually assaulting his girlfriend.

34-year-old Tyler Lee Starliper of York County was arrested at police headquarters around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday and is currently being held at the Newport News City Jail.

Around 10:40 p.m. on February 6, police responded to a report of a domestic situation in the 500 block of Coral Key Place.

Officers spoke with the victim, a 30-year-old Newport News woman, who told them that she was involved in a verbal-turned-physical confrontation with her boyfriend – Starliper – when he followed her into the bedroom and locked the door. The victim told police that she was sexually assaulted after this encounter.

She said that when she tried to call the police, Starliper took the cell phone from her and threw it against the wall as he was leaving the residence.

Police then obtained arrest warrants for Starliper, charging him with one count each of abduction, object sexual penetration, aggravated sexual battery, misdemeanor assault and damaging the cell phone to prevent the victim from calling police.

