Newport News man injured in early Wednesday morning shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is injured following a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 1:21 a.m., police responded to the 300 block of Circuit Lane in reference to the shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 30-year-old Newport News man suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

The man is considered to have non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The circumstances that lead to this shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information are asked to the call the Newport News Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

