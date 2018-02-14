× Man raises money to fight brain cancer in honor of late wife

HAMPTON, Va. – A local man spent Valentine’s Day evening raising money for brain cancer research in honor of his late wife.

Chauncey Brown’s wife, Malinda, died in 2016 of glioblastoma multiforme.

Brown formed the Malinda Brown Foundation for Brain Cancer Research shortly after her death and every Valentine’s Day since has held a fundraiser to collect donations for that research.

Wednesday’s fundraiser was held on the campus of Hampton University.

The cancer that took Malinda Brown’s life is the same that killed former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Beau and the same Senator John McCain is battling.

“At this point, there is no real cure for it, but I believe there are possibilities,” said Chauncey Brown. “They’re doing some good clinical trials and one of the things we want to do is be a support for that.”

Wednesday’s fundraiser included a dinner, music and a silent auction.