NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 3300 block of Kimball Terrace Tuesday evening.

The call came in around 8:44 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. He is expected to be okay.

Detectives have not released a motive or suspect description.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.