First Warning Forecast: Tracking a big warmup to end the work week

A big jump in temperatures to end the work week. Temperatures will stay fairly steady overnight. Expect lows in the low 50s with a slight chance for a shower.

Skies will be overcast to start the day on Thursday. We will see partial clearing throughout the day. It will be nice to finally see some sunshine! It will be warm with highs in the mid 70s which is about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Conditions should be mainly dry, but keeping a 20 percent chance for a stray shower. It will be a little on the breezy side with winds out of the southwest around 10-20 mph.

A cold front will move in to end the work week. It will be nice and warm before the front moves through. Clouds and rain will move in by Friday afternoon.

Clouds and rain will continue for Saturday but much colder air moves in. Highs will only reach the mid 40s on Saturday. Sunday will be the nicer weekend day with more sunshine and highs in the upper 50s.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers (20%), Breezy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 10-15

