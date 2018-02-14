Duke’s star freshman Marvin Bagley III to miss Wednesday’s game vs. Virginia Tech

DURHAM, N.C. – Virginia Tech has only won once in 20 tries at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Wednesday’s task, while still difficult, is a bit more manageable.

Marvin Bagley III, Duke’s star freshman, will miss his second straight game as he continues to recover from a mild right knee sprain. Bagley III leads the ACC in scoring (21.2 points/game) and rebounding (11.4 rebounds/game).

The Hokies, 18-and-7 overall, 7-and-5 ACC, defeated Duke last season to snap the Blue Devils’ nine-game win streak in the series. Tip-off from Durham is set for 7:00 p.m. tonight.