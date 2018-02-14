Duke puts a halt to Virginia Tech’s upset tour in a lopsided affair

DURHAM, N.C. – Virginia Tech’s upset tour would not have an encore performance in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Wednesday night, as ninth-ranked Duke handled the Hokies 74-52. Without the ACC’s leading scorer and rebounder in Marvin Bagley III (knee), Duke still controlled the boards, out-rebounding Tech by 16.

Grayson Allen followed up a 23 -point showing against Georgia Tech on Sunday with a 25-point performance, including seven three-pointers. Freshman Gary Trent, Jr. chipped in 19 points and five rebounds.

Duke (21-and-5, 9-and-4 ACC) held the Hokies to 42-percent shooting from the field. Justin Bibbs was the lone double digit scorer for Virginia Tech (18-and-8, 7-and-6 ACC) with 15 points.

Duke led 36-28 at half, but used a 9-0 run in the opening minutes of the second half to pull away for good. The Blue Devils outscored the Hokies 34-28 in the final 20:00 minutes of play.

Virginia Tech will travel to Georgia Tech Saturday, while Duke will play at 11th-ranked Clemson on Sunday afternoon.