People Taking Action: Honoring a selfless urgent care worker

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - If you feel like there's not enough time in the day to volunteer, you haven't met Langford Barrett.

News 3's Beverly Kidd surprised Langford at her job at Patient First in Virginia Beach with 20 of her friends, family and coworkers.

"I've been with Langford here for about a year and she's been one of our brightest stars here at Indian River," said coworker Heather Swanner. "She makes all the new employees feel welcome. Anything we need her to do, she does and she does it with a smile on her face."

At Patient First, they call the 71-year-old the Energizer Bunny. Langford works full time at Patient First, volunteers in the nursery at church, takes food to church members who are sick, knits blankets for newborns in need, buys clothes for people she doesn't even know, and she's also a mentor for Patient First, helping new employees find their way.

And the list goes on.

"I like to help people," Langford said. "I have a lot of friends here and a lot of coworkers that I like, and it's really a great place to work."

And there is no doubt that the people in Langford's world love her right back. There were lot of hugs and kisses for this petite dynamo with the big heart.

For all of her generosity, News 3's Beverly Kidd presented Langford with a People Taking Action award and a $300 gift card from our community partner, Southern Bank. She was in total shock.

"Oh Debbie we can go shopping!" Langford exclaimed to applause.

Langford's son, Stan Barrett, told us all about his mother's selflessness and willingness to help anyone in need.

"She's always to give, give, give, and never expect anything in return, so I think its awesome that you guys are giving back to her," said Stan. "Whether its volunteering coming in early, bringing birthday cakes for the staff to make them happy, there's no end to what she does and I'm so happy to have her here with us."