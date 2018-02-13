× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: More wild temperature swings

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

The rain will be sticking around, the cold weather will not.

Our winds will shift to the southwest on Valentine’s Day, pushing temperatures into the upper 50s and lower 60s. However, do not expect a lot of sunshine. In fact scattered showers are looking likely in the afternoon and evening as a trough of low pressure swings through the region.

Thursday is looking like our warmest and driest day of the work week. A gusty southwest wind will push temperatures up into the mid 70s. But, we will still have plenty of cloud cover and a 20% chance for a stray shower.

The mild weather sticks around for Friday, but the dry weather does not. Expect high temperatures back into the mid 70s on Friday. But showers are looking likely ahead of a powerful cold front.

That cold front will bring us lingering showers on Saturday and a huge drop in temperatures, with highs only in the mid 40s.

On Sunday we expect morning clouds with afternoon clearing and high temperatures back above normal in the mid-to-upper 50s.

There are lots of questions about the weather for Presidents’ Day on Monday, but right now it looks like it will be very mild with high temperatures in the lower 60s and a 30% chance of showers.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1966 F2, F0 Tornadoes Greensville Co

2014 Snow. 4-6″ Richmond west to Fluvanna. 2-4″ Tidewater, Peninsula areas.

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

