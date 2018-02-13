One displaced after Chesapeake apartment fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Firefighters with the Chesapeake Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in the 4000 block of Jennifer Crescent Tuesday evening.

Crews arrived at the scene at 5:21 p.m. to find smoke coming from a two-story, multi-family family dwelling. After entering the home, firefighters found heavy smoke and fire on the first floor.

The fire caused extensive damage to the room of origin before being brought under control at 5:36 p.m.

One adult will be displaced from the apartment. The other occupants were allowed to reenter their homes after being briefly evacuated.

The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical.

