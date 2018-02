NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. – A woman was charged with four counts of embezzlement from a Northampton County business, according to the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities began their investigation on January 30, when it was reported by a local business that an employee was possibly embezzling money from the company.

Officials say Stephanie Moore of Emporia was caught in the act of alleged crimes.

Moore received a $30,000 secured bond. Her next court date is on February 15.