Newport News food mart clerk injured in robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are investigating a robbery that happened at the J&G Food Mart in the 1500 block of 27th Street.

It happened Monday just before midnight.

When officer arrived, they talked to the store clerk, who said she was taking out the trash when a man grabbed her. She tried to get away and was cut on her right arm.

The robber forced her back into the store and demanded money.

The suspect took money and cigarettes and ran out of the store.

Medics treated the clerk for her cut.

The robber is described as a black man wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Police are still investigating the incident.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.