Henrico man sentenced to four years in prison for stealing dead child’s identity

RICHMOND, Va. – A Henrico man was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison for stealing the identity of a dead child.

47-year-old Shawn D. Gover was also accused of stealing more than $33,000 from his employer and illegally purchasing a firearm.

Court documents say that in 2013, Gover changed his name to Aaron Garth Roberts, who was born in Denton, Texas, in 1974 and died as a young child. In an attempt to hide a previous felony conviction, Gover also stole Roberts’ social security number and date of birth.

In March 2016, Gover was hired as the Director of Finance for the Independence Golf Club in Powhatan by using Roberts’ personally identifiable information. Authorities say in that position, he had control over financial records, including the operating account checkbook and corporate credit card.

Gover is said to have stolen approximately $33,557 from Independence Golf Club from the fall of 2016 to the summer of 2017.

On November 13, 2016, using Roberts’ name, social security number and date of birth, Gover bought a Sig Sauer .45 semiautomatic pistol. He was prohibited from lawfully possessing a firearm due to having been previously convicted of felony grand theft, for which he was sentenced to 16 months in prison.