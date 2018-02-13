Five minors arrested in connection to Newport News pizza delivery driver robberies

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police arrested five minors Thursday evening in connection to recent pizza delivery driver robberies.

Officials say because the investigation is ongoing, they can’t confirm which robberies the minors were arrested for. However, they wanted to let citizens know they are making arrests related to the incidents.

Recently, a 74-year-old Chanello’s pizza delivery driver was robbed in Newport News on January 29. The driver said when he got out to 31st Street to drop off the order an unknown black male wearing dark clothing aimed a gun towards his face and took the food.

The driver said the man came up from behind him, took $15 and told him to get back into his car and drive away. He said the suspect changed his mind, opened the passenger side door and asked for the his cell phone. When the suspect saw the older cell phone, the suspect didn’t want it.

Back on January 25, a Domino’s Pizza driver got shot on the 5600 block of Madison Avenue. Police said the victim is a 29-year-old Newport News man. He was shot in the back and the chest after trying to drop off a delivery. He is expected to recover.

