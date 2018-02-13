× Celebrate Fat Tuesday with Chef John’s Delicious Gumbo!

Just in time for Fat Tuesday! Chef John Telfer of Chef By Design Catering is serving up his delicious Chicken and Sausage Gumbo recipe!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo:

8oz. Flour

1c melted butter

1/2 c. Diced celery

1/2 c. Diced onion

1/2 c. Diced green pepper

2 chopped andouille sausage links

2 grilled and cubed chicken thighs

2qt. Chicken stock

1c. Okra

2T. Worcestershire

4T. Louisiana hot sauce

1t. Oregano

1 t. Paprika

2T. White pepper

2t. Cayenne

Add Brown flour and butter into a thick gauged pot, stirring slowly, until it smells like popcorn and looks like red clay milk chocolate.

This is key to color and flavor of gumbo, it is very tedious but necessary to achieve a superior gumbo.

Then add vegetables, meat, chicken stock and seasonings, season with salt and pepper to taste.

Simmer, stirring often for 45 minutes. This is a mild recipe, so to turn up the heat add your spices and hot sauce to taste.