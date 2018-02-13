Celebrate Fat Tuesday with Chef John’s Delicious Gumbo!
Just in time for Fat Tuesday! Chef John Telfer of Chef By Design Catering is serving up his delicious Chicken and Sausage Gumbo recipe!
Chicken and Sausage Gumbo:
8oz. Flour
1c melted butter
1/2 c. Diced celery
1/2 c. Diced onion
1/2 c. Diced green pepper
2 chopped andouille sausage links
2 grilled and cubed chicken thighs
2qt. Chicken stock
1c. Okra
2T. Worcestershire
4T. Louisiana hot sauce
1t. Oregano
1 t. Paprika
2T. White pepper
2t. Cayenne
Add Brown flour and butter into a thick gauged pot, stirring slowly, until it smells like popcorn and looks like red clay milk chocolate.
This is key to color and flavor of gumbo, it is very tedious but necessary to achieve a superior gumbo.
Then add vegetables, meat, chicken stock and seasonings, season with salt and pepper to taste.
Simmer, stirring often for 45 minutes. This is a mild recipe, so to turn up the heat add your spices and hot sauce to taste.