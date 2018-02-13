× Animal shelters join forces to help homeless animals

HAMPTON ROADS, Va – A total of 14 animal shelters in the Hampton Roads region are coming together to spread awareness about “Homeless Animals Awareness Week”.

The shelters participating in the event which runs from February 12 and 16th are Chesapeake Animal Services, Chesapeake Humane Society, Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society, Heritage Humane Society, Norfolk Animal Care Center, Norfolk SPCA, Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter, PETA, Portsmouth Humane Society, Suffolk Animal Care, Suffolk Humane Society, SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina, Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center, and Virginia Beach SPCA.

According to a news release, 23% of people acquiring dogs, and 31% of people acquiring cats get them from shelters. If more people would adopt homeless animals, more lives would be saved. In order to provide awareness about all of the homeless pets in our area, participating shelters are sharing educational messages online and by giving out orange ribbons.

In order to help find forever homes for animals currently in their shelters, many participating facilities are offering discounts on their adoption prices. If you are interested in adopting a homeless animal contact your local shelter for details.