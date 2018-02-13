HAMPTON ROADS, Va - From New Orleans to Coast Live, we get a live report direct from Mardi Gras Day on Fat Tuesday. This year, Mardi Gras is bigger than ever as New Orleans marks its 300 birthday.
A live report form the Big Easy and Mardi Gras on Coast Live
-
Couple gets married on Mardi Gras float
-
Stilettos, toilet plungers and other weird things flying off floats this Mardi Gras
-
93,000 pounds and counting: Mardi Gras beads clog up New Orleans catch basins
-
Mardi Gras missed connection: Woman looking for parade rider who stole her heart
-
108-year-old WWII veteran gets Super Bowl tickets
-
-
Woman missing after falling overboard from Carnival cruise ship into Gulf of Mexico
-
Heavy rains cause sanitary sewer overflows in Alabama
-
Home alone? Vikings on verge of NFL’s first ever Super Bowl home game
-
New Orleans, Atlanta advance to NFC divisional round after wild card round wins
-
Passengers recall people crying, vomiting ‘all over’ cruise ship that sailed into ‘bomb cyclone’
-
-
Coast Guard Cutter Elm leaving North Carolina for major overhaul and homeport change
-
300 people told us what they will do with their bigger paychecks
-
Re-Charged? After extended layoff, Redskins face first place Chargers LIVE on News 3