PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 10 block of Decatur Street that left a woman injured Monday night.

Dispatchers received the call at 8:16 p.m. and were advised that a woman had suffered a gunshot wound to her torso. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The extent of the woman’s injuries are unknown.

There is no further information.

