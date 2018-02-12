WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? back to back episodes, Monday 2/12 starting at 9pm on WGNT 27

Posted 10:18 am, February 12, 2018, by , Updated at 10:24AM, February 12, 2018

 

Whose Line Is It Anyway? — “Brad Sherwood 2” — Image WL411_Brad Sherwood 2_0004.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Ryan Stiles and Colin Mochrie — Photo: Robert Voets/The CW — © 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

“Brad Sherwood 2”— (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

COMEDY AT ITS BEST Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Brad Sherwood, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.  The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.  After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.  Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#411).     Original airdate 7/24/2017.

 

 

Whose Line Is It Anyway? — “Ralph Macchio” — Image WL421_ Ralph Macchio _0004.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Wayne Brady, Ralph Macchio, Jonathan Mangum and Colin Mochrie — Photo: Patrick Wymore/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

“Ralph Macchio” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

LAUGH ON LAUGH OFF — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY RALPH MACCHIO (“THE KARATE KID”) Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jonathan Mangum, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.  The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.  After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.  Directed by Geraldine Dowd (421).     Original airdate 8/3/2017.

 

 

 