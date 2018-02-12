THE TOP 14 GREATEST VALENTINE’S DAY MOVIES OF ALL TIME, Wednesday 2/14 at 9pm on WGNT 27

(9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

WARM YOUR HEART — Host Dean Cain presents the top 14 Valentine’s Day movies as ranked by Popstar magazine. The special features some of the best movie love stories of all-time such as “Sleepless in Seattle,” “Love Actually, “Pretty Woman,” and “The Notebook.” As Dean Cain counts us down to the number one spot, we will look at the moments in each of these films that have warmed our hearts, made us laugh – and cry – and make us want to watch them again and again. The special is produced by Associated Television International. Original airdate 2/14/2018.