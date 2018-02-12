7 people transported to local hospital after school bus crash in Virginia Beach

The intersection of S. Independence and Edwin Drive, near Mount Trashmore is closed due to an accident involving a school bus. Traffic is being diverted in both directions. More to follow when it becomes available. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) February 12, 2018

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is working a vehicle crash involving a school bus that sent seven people to the hospital.

Four of the seven taken to the hospital are children, all reportedly with minor injuries, according to a Virginia Beach Police Department tweet.

The incident is at the intersection of S. Independence and Edwin Drive, which is near Mount Trashmore.

Per Virginia Beach City Public Schools, the is school bus number 325, and the bus was traveling from the Secep Program at Renaissance Academy.

Officials say that parents have been notified and that their is an administrator at the scene of the crash.

The intersection of the incident is closed because of the crash and traffic in both directions is being diverted, according to officials.

This is the second school bus in Virginia Beach that was involved in a vehicle crash within the last week. It is unknown if this bus is affiliated with the same district or school as the previous crash that happened on February 5.

There is no further information at this time.

