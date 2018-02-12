No longer on thin ice? Admirals sign three-year agreements with city of Norfolk, ECHL

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Admirals signed a new lease agreement with the City of Norfolk as well as a new agreement with the ECHL, the team announced on Monday afternoon.

Both agreements run for three years and will keep the Admirals, as members of the ECHL, playing at Scope Arena through the 2020-2021 season.

“The mission of the Admirals organization continues to be creating a winning culture on the ice and an exciting atmosphere off the ice. The vision we have for this team is a grand one, but will not happen overnight,” said Admirals President and CRO Trent Ferguson. “The three-year agreements with the ECHL and the City of Norfolk are wonderful foundations and, of course, great indicators to the fans and the community that we are looking forward to a long and successful future in Hampton Roads.”

The upcoming 2018-19 season will see the Admirals celebrate the organizations 30th anniversary in Hampton Roads. “The City is thrilled to continue its great relationship with the Norfolk Admirals at Scope Arena. Norfolk has hosted professional ice hockey for nearly 50 years, and we look forward to celebrating this exciting local tradition for many more years to come,” said Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander.

The Admirals, who rejoined the ECHL prior to the 2015-16 season, played 11 seasons in the ECHL prior to spending 15 seasons from 2000-2015 as members of the American Hockey League. “The ECHL has a long history in Norfolk and the Hampton Roads area. We are excited that the Admirals and Scope Arena will be continuing that tradition and we are committed to working with the team to grow the fan base for both the Admirals and the League,” stated ECHL Commissioner Brian McKenna.

The team will continue playing home games at Scope Arena, located in the heart of downtown Norfolk. “Our goal has been to continue the legacy of professional hockey in Hampton Roads,” said Admirals owner Ardon Wiener. “The Admirals are a staple in this community, and we plan to keep it that way for many years to come. Fans have a lot to get excited about with the future of hockey in Hampton Roads.”

The Admirals are back in action on Wednesday night as they take on the Jacksonville Icemen for the first of three games this week.