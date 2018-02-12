Multiple people injured after vehicle overturns in two-vehicle crash on I-64 in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Multiple people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on I-64 near W. Mercury Boulevard in Hampton Monday evening.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. State Police say a woman driving a 2004 Ford Expedition was traveling westbound on I-64 and swerved to the right when traffic suddenly began to slow down in order to avoid hitting the vehicle in front of her. This caused her to strike a 2005 Mercedes Benz.

The impact caused the Ford Expedition to overturn and eject two or three children from the vehicle. An unknown black male exited the Ford Expedition and limped away from the scene.

The driver of the Ford and three children were taken to Riverside Hospital with injuries. The male driver of the Mercedes Benz was also taken to Riverside with non-life threatening injuries.

After the crash, Troopers stayed at the scene to clear the roadway, gather witness statements and to conduct the investigation.

The accident is still under investigation, and charges are pending.

