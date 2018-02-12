× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: A soggy day with cold air moving in

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain, wind, and falling temperatures… A cold front will push through the region today bringing us rain, wind, and a temperature drop. Expect widespread rain this morning to midday. A few thunderstorms and areas of heavy rain are possible. Rain will become more scattered this afternoon. Winds will shift from SW to north this morning as the cold front moves through. Winds will ramp up by midday with gusts to near 30 mph by midday. Temperatures will start in the mid 60s this morning but fall into the low 40s this afternoon.

Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with a few scattered showers possible. It will still be windy tonight with gusts to near 25 mph possible. Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s overnight.

Some sunshine will mix in tomorrow, especially for our northern areas. A few showers are possible but a much lower chance than today. It will still be windy tomorrow with gusts to near 25 mph. Highs will only reach the low 40s tomorrow.

Our next big warm up moves in for the second half of the work week. Highs will climb into the upper 50s on Wednesday, near 70 on Thursday, and upper 60s on Friday. A few isolated showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday. More rain will move in Friday as our next cold front moves in.

Today: Cloudy, Rain (90%), Windy. Temperatures falling into the 40s. Winds: SW/N 10-20G30

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%), Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: N 10-15G25

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers (30%), Windy. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NE 10-15G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 12th

1999 Severe Thunderstorm Outbreak: Lower Maryland – Wind Damage Reported

2012 Snow 1-2″ Tidewater, Middle Peninsula & Maryland Eastern Shore

2014 Snow 4-6″ Richmond west to Fluvanna. 2-4″ Tidewater, Peninsula areas.

