Lifelong Redskins fan Matthew McConaughey congratulates Eagles QB Nick Foles

AUSTIN, Tex. – One Austin, Texas local congratulating another on a Super Bowl victory and game MVP award is alright, alright, alright in anyone’s book. But what if it’s a diehard Redskins fan congratulating the Philadelphia Eagles on their Super Bowl LII title?

Famous Redskins fan Matthew McConaughey took out a full-page advertisement in Sunday’s Austin American-Statesman congratulating Eagles QB Nick Foles on leading his team to its first Super Bowl win. The ad read, “From one local to another, Congratulations Nick Foles. Just keep livin, Matthew McConaughey.”

Notice the ad says nothing about the Eagles or even Philadelphia. Coincidence? Unlikely, as the Eagles, members of the NFC East division, are one of the Redskins’ arch rivals.

Look at this full-page ad in today’s American-Statesman from McConaughey to Nick Foles. @Eagles pic.twitter.com/zEtkejQT6O — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) February 11, 2018

McConaughey, an alumnus of the University of Texas at Austin, lives in the Capital City. Foles attended Austin Westlake High School and still lists Austin as his hometown.