Last minute Valentine’s Day gift ideas for your sweetheart

NORFOLK, Va. - Only a few more days to get a little something for your Valentine.

If you need a last-minute gift idea, we've got you covered. We went to MacArthur Center to get a few tips.

What about baking or cooking with your loved one? It's more intimate than going out to dinner and you can spend even more time together? Or you can make something and surprise them! We made some red velvet heart cakes at Williams-Sonoma.

Or for the man in your life, here are a few things they might love this Valentine's Day. A toss-able bluetooth speaker, a grill thermometer and a shower mirror that won't fog up from Brookstone!

If you want to pamper your lady, Lush Cosmetics may be the place to go. They're known for their bath bombs and decadent lotions and beauty products.

Finally, places like Mad Hatter Studio have all sorts of unique, local things for anyone you may be shopping for. From cards, to notebooks, to candles, they have something for your sweetheart, kids, teachers, neighbors and anyone in between this Valentine's Day.