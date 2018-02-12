James City Co. Recreation Center holding sensory friendly screening of ‘Coco’

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – The James City County Recreation Center is holding a sensory friendly movie night on March 2.

The featured movie will be Disney Pixar’s Coco, a story about an aspiring young musician named Miguel who goes on a journey to the magical land of his ancestors.

The lights will be turned down low and special sensory seating areas will be provided.

The movie will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets for ages six and up are $3 and kids ages 5 and younger get in for free.

For more information, call 757-259-4200.