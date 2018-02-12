How the faith community can open doors for people with disabilities on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - While the sanctuary seems to be a sacred place, individuals with disabilities often find their experience at church to be quite challenging. The Faith Inclusion Network of Hampton Roads helps this quiet community speak up on the issue and works to enlighten congregations in the area on how to better understand their plight.

Karen Jackson and Jeff Turner of FIN tells us how involvement and accountability can make everyone more comfortable at church. For more information, visit FaithInclusionNetwork.org .