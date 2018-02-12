Hampton Police investigating robbery at cleaning business

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in connection to a business robbery that happened in the 200 block of Fox Hill Road Monday.

Around 1:52 p.m., dispatchers received a call advising authorities of a business robbery at the Willow Oaks Cleaners. A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect entered the business, implied he had a weapon and demanded money from the employees. After the suspect received an undisclosed amount of money, he fled the business on foot.

The male suspect was last seen wearing a black, short-sleeved t-shirt with a gray hooded sweatshirt under it and a blackface bask with a fake nose.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also send an anonymous tip here or at P3Tips.com.

