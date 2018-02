Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Kenny Easley, NFL Hall of Famer and Chesapeake native, teams up with Glenn Hampton of the Chesapeake Sports Club to tell us how we can support local student athletes. Chesapeake Sports Club is hosting an event that will raise money for 12 scholars graduating from the Chesapeake School System. More than $100,000 has been contributed, but they have more yardage to cover.

Go to ChesapeakeSportsClub.com for more information.