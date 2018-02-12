× Gov. Northam meets with President Trump at White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Gov. Ralph Northam is meeting with President Trump on Monday morning at the White House for a briefing on infrastructure.

Northam will call for several things, including dredging the Port of Virginia, improving I-81, and broadband access.

“During my campaign I made a commitment to take advantage of every opportunity to make life better for all Virginians and to work with the president on issues where common ground may be possible,” said Northam in a release. “We can all agree that the Commonwealth has critical infrastructure needs that demand our attention, to include investing in the dredging of Virginia’s port, improving the safety of the I-81 corridor, connecting all Virginians with access to broadband, improving the Interstate 95 rail corridor, and the ability to plan future projects with the confidence that the federal Highway Trust Fund will remain available.

President Trump is expected to announce his massive $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan on Monday. The plan is aimed at improving the nation’s roads and bridges.