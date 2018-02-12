Future USS Michael Monsoor completes acceptance trials

BATH, Maine (NNS) – A ship that is part of the U.S. Navy’s next generation of destroyer successfully completed acceptance trials on February 1.

The U.S. Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey reviewed the future USS Micheal Monsoor and its crew during a series of demonstrations both pier side and underway, evaluating the ship’s construction and compliance with Navy specifications, according to officials.

Officials tested a variety of the ships systems, which included navigation, damage control, mechanical, electrical, combat, communications and propulsion technology, in efforts to validate specifications and performance standards that the Navy sets.

“DDG 1001 performed exceedingly well during acceptance trials,” said Capt. Kevin Smith, DDG 1000 class program manager, Program Executive Office (PEO) Ships. “The industry and Navy team worked together to incorporate lessons learned from DDG 1000. The trials once again demonstrated how truly powerful and exceptional these ships are.”

The ship is a Zumwalt class destroyer and features a state-of-the-art electric propulsion system, wave-piercing tumblehome hull, stealth design and are equipped with some of the most advanced warfighting technology.

The Navy says that these ships will be capable of performing a range of deterrence, power projection, sea control and command and control missions while allowing the Navy to evolve with new systems and missions.

The ship (DDG 1001) was christened by the Navy in June 2016. It is scheduled to be delivered in the coming months.

The future USS Micheal Monsoor was worked on by Bath Iron Works. The company is also currently working on the future USS Lyndon B. Johnson, the future Arleigh Burke class destroyers Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), Daniel Inouye (DDG 118), Carl M. Levin (DDG 120) and John Basilone (DDG 122).