Former USS Mason Command Master Chief facing court-martial commits suicide

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Former USS Mason Command Master Chief Ronald K. Shasky was found dead in his home on January 31, according to police.

An investigation into the Sailor’s death is in progress but police say Shasky, who was fired last spring due to alleged misconduct, committed suicide.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Sailor’s family, friends and shipmates,” Lt. Commander Courtney Hillson said.

Shasky was awaiting trial, which was set for April 2018.

He was facing charges of fraternization, abusive sexual conduct and false official statements.