First Warning Forecast: Falling Rain And Temps

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Rain continues to fall for most of Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina this afternoon. Mostly light showers but there are a few heavier downpours scattered in. Temperatures have already dropped into the the 40s compared to the mid 60s we saw early this morning. The only spot still holding on to the 60s is Windsor. Wind will ramp up by midday with gusts to near 30 mph.

Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies tonight with a few isolated showers possible. It will still be windy tonight with gusts to near 25 mph possible. Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s overnight.

Some sunshine will mix in tomorrow, especially for our northern areas. A few showers are possible but a much lower chance than today. It will still be windy tomorrow with gusts to near 25 mph. Highs will only reach the low 40s tomorrow.

Our next big warm up moves in for the second half of the work week. Highs will climb into the upper 50s on Wednesday, lower 70s Saturday and Sunday. A few isolated showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday. More rain will move in Friday as our next cold front moves in.

Today: Cloudy, Rain (90%), Windy. Temperatures falling into the 40s. Winds: SW/N 10-20G30

Tonight: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%), Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: N 10-15G25

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers (20%), Windy. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NE 10-15G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 12th

1999 Severe Thunderstorm Outbreak: Lower Maryland – Wind Damage Reported

2012 Snow 1-2″ Tidewater, Middle Peninsula & Maryland Eastern Shore

2014 Snow 4-6″ Richmond west to Fluvanna. 2-4″ Tidewater, Peninsula areas.

