DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW new episode, Monday 2/12 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Daddy Darhkest” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

FOLLOW YOUR HEART — After Sara’s (Caity Lotz) encounter with Mallus, the Legends are paid a visit by John Constantine (guest star Matt Ryan), a demonologist detective. The Legends agree to accompany him to a present-day psychiatric hospital and they are surprised to discover who Constantine is trying to help. During the exorcism, Sara, Leo (guest star Wentworth Miller) and Constantine go missing, leaving Ray (Brandon Routh) and Zari (Tala Ashe) to try to take care of Constantine’s client. Meanwhile, Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Nate (Nick Zano) once again come face to face with Kuasa. Dominc Purcell also stars. Dermott Downs directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Matthew Maala (#310). Original airdate 2/12/2018.