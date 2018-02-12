CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND new episode, Friday 2/16 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Nathaniel is Irrelevant.” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

SEASON FINALE – When Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) decides to make amends for her past, she finds some unexpected challenges. At the same time, West Covina awaits an important new arrival. Vincent Rodriguez III, Gabrielle Ruiz, Donna Lynne Champlin, Scott Michael Foster, Pete Gardner, Vella Lovell and David Hull also star. Aline Brosh McKenna and Michael Hitchcock wrote the episode and Aline Brosh McKenna directed (#313). Original airdate 2/16/2018.