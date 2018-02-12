Congressman holds town hall on tax plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Rep. Bobby Scott (D-VA03) spoke to a large crowd inside the auditorium at I.C. Norcom High School on Monday.

The topic of the night? The new tax plan.

Congressman Scott began the night speaking against the GOP-backed plan that President Donald Trump signed in December by laying out a number of points against it.

"80 percent of the benefit will go to the top one percent. It's 1.5 trillion that's not paid for now, but sooner or later it will be paid for," said Rep. Scott. "Everyday people will end up seeing less in Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, Education."

Rep. Scott then took questions from crowd members on how the tax plan will impact them.

The congressman also spoke about the recently-passed budget on Monday, highlighting an increase in military spending and the extension of the Children's Health Insurance Program.