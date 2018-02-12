Coast Guard assists sailboat taking on water in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The Coast Guard helped a sailboater who had taken on water when he was sailing near Columbia, North Carolina.

Officials say that watchstanders at Coast Guard Station Elizabeth City were contacted about the boat taking on water southeast of Columbia in the Alligator River around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

A 29-foot Response Boat-Small was launched from Station Elizabeth City to assist the man.

Crew met the man just south of the Alligator River Bridge and were able to tow his sailboat to the Alligator River Marina.

“Familiarizing yourself with your vessel and knowing all the required safety equipment is extremely important,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Daniels, crew member during the case. “Always make sure you have more than one way to call for help when on the water.”