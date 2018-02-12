Close friends of victim hit by car say he is a “fun, loving guy”

NORFOLK, Va- According to court documents obtained by News 3, 44-year-old John Vanderwilt was behind the wheel Sunday evening. Court papers say Vanderwilt had a blood alcohol content level of .16.

Close friends of the victim – who is very popular in the city of Norfolk – say they’re saddened to hear the news.

“I was in total shock. We did lose one of our really close friends that was a close friend of his as well not too long ago so it just comes as a shock,” says Laura Koffman.

24-year-old Jonathan Cox was working at Jack Brown’s Burger and Beer Joint when he was hit by a driver of a Honda SUV who lost control.

Police say when they arrived on scene, Cox was lying in the roadway.

“Just a fun loving guy. We go out and he’s very protective of everybody, takes care of his family, Public House family. Just all around a great guy,” says Koffman.

Friends close to Cox say they are at a loss for words when it comes to the magnitude of what he and his family are now going through.

But, they say regardless of his current critical condition, they are keeping high hopes for the future and wish him a speedy recovery.

“We’re all sticking together as a family and trying to be optimistic about the situation as much as we can be,” says Koffman.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to cover Cox’s medical bills and anything he may need during this time.

Vanderwilt is expected to be in court Wednesday morning.