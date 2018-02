Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Are you bold enough to make cupid's cuisine in your kitchen? Chef Jacqui Renager helps up prepare a steamy meal for two that will surely keep the flame burning.  She dishes on her simple recipe for a southern favorite, shrimp and grits. The kitchen queen breaks down this grainy situation with ease and you can too.

Chef Jacqui also tells us how Kitchen Barn (KitchenBarnOnline.com ) is spreading the love with savings and discounts.