Amateur boxers flood Virginia Beach in pursuit of national exposure

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Hundreds of boxers flocked to the Founders Inn for a chance to secure a title belt, and hopefully gain national acclaim.

For the first time in it's three year run, the "Sugar Bert Boxing Title Belt National Qualifier", made a regional stop in the 757. Amateur boxers from the likes of New York, New Jersey, Iowa, and Nebraska flooded into Virginia Beach to compete for title belts and a place in the National Championship Series.

Sugar Bert Boxing Promotions sponsored the event in association with USA Boxing. "We just try to bring amateur boxing and to that next level," said CEO Bert "Sugar Bert" Wells. "I mean, we are the grass-root organization that helps USA Boxing prepare these boxers to go and make it for the Olympic gold."

Evan Holyfield, the son of legendary boxer Evander Holyfield, continues to rise through the amateur ranks and decided to travel up to Hampton Roads to diversify his competition. "A variety of competition and just finding us at the same place, same time, there's just more to be found around," said Holyfield.

Pernell "Sweet Pea" Whittaker couldn't help but take in the tournament up close and personal over the weekend. "It goes to show that we do have some great athletes in Virginia," said Whittaker. "If they're willing to come to Virginia and host a fight, obviously we do have some great fighters."

Wells told News 3 that Hampton Roads will continue to be a spot they bring the tournament to yearly.