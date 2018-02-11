Virginia Beach man killed in car crash on I-95

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – 36-year-old Mohammad I. Khalil from Virginia Beach died Saturday after he was involved in a three vehicle crash on I-95 at mile maker 119.

Virginia State Police say that around 11 a.m. they responded to the three car crash, where a 2012 Toyota Corolla, driven by Khalil, was headed northbound in the left lane when it lost control on the wet roadway and ran off the right side of the interstate and struck a guardrail. The Toyota then came back into the roadway and struck a 2013 Honda Accord also going northbound.

The impact of that crash caused the Honda to run off the left side of the interstate and strike the guardrail. Meanwhile, the Toyota was struck by northbound tractor-trailer.

Khalil was transported to Mary Washington Hospital, where he later died from his injuries on Saturday.

There were three passengers in the Toyota. 28-year-old woman in the vehicle was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment, while a 7-year-old and 4-year-old boy were flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for treatment.