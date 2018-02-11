Virginia Beach City Public Schools to extend school day for its students to make up for snow days

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Starting on Monday kids in Virginia Beach will be spending a little extra time in the classroom.

Because of the multiple snowy days that the area received, Virginia Beach City Public School district officials decided to extend the school day for 15 minutes longer, to help make up the instructional time lost.

The district said in a release that these new hours will last through May 4.

The time will be added at the end of the day at elementary and high schools. Middle schools will start five minutes early and end 10 minutes later as part of the adjusted makeup schedule.

To see the updated hours, including morning and afternoon kindergarten schedules as well as specific middle school schedules, visit vbschools.com.