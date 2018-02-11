Local American Legion Post in Virginia Beach honors first responders

With applause and much admiration, American Legion Princess Anne Post 113 gave back to the many first responders that give a part of themselves each and every day.

“Where people know that they can work and play and just be safe. It’s also good for economic development. Other companies are going to want to come here because of our public safety, because of our schools and because of the commitment of these brave men and women,” said Virginia Beach Councilman Bobby Dyer.

News 3 caught up with one of the many heroes at today’s award ceremony, Master Firefighter Daniel Mugan, he received the Firefighter of The Year Award from the American Legion and he told us what this recognition means to him.

“It’s not something you go in every morning thinking is going to happen but there is that possibility. And that’s why we are here. We’re here to make sure everybody feels safe anyplace, anytime,” said Daniel Mugan.

Virginia Beach city leaders even urged every member in the community to go on a ride-a-long with a law enforcement officer to trade places for just a moment to see what it’s like in their every day life.

“You can’t appreciate what they do until they go out and see what they do. Sometimes it’s mundane mediocrity but once again when a true crisis comes up these folks are trained they are prepared they are ready to go they are ready to serve,” added councilman Dyer.