Hampton cruises to a lopsided win over NSU in first “Battle of the Bay” meeting

HAMPTON, Va. - Steven Whitley led Norfolk State with 14 points in part one of this season's "Battle of the Bay" series, but it was Hampton sophomore Jermaine Marrow who stole the show.

With only eight men dressed out and available to play, the Spartans were outnumbered and outplayed by the Pirates in an 82-52 contest.

Needing just 12 points to surpass 1,000 career points, Marrow notched exactly that in the first half, and added an extra 15 in the second half to finish with a game-high 27 points.

Hampton (12-and-14, 7-and-4 MEAC) moves to within two and a half games of first place in the conference, while Norfolk State (8-and-17, 6-and-4 MEAC) is now back three games.

The Pirates travel up to Coppin State on Monday while the Spartans return home to host Delaware State.